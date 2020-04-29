|
|
Dawn Angela Rojics
April 18, 1972 - April 23, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Dawn Angela Rojics, 48, of Granger, Indiana passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Dawn was born on April 18, 1972 in South Bend, Indiana to Louis and Sheila (Fast) Rojics. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila on February 25, 2020. Left to cherish Dawn's memory are her father, Louis A. Rojics of South Bend, Indiana; two brothers, Daniel (Lynda) Rojics of Osceola, Indiana and David Rojics of Mishawaka, Indiana; niece, Ashley (Riccardo) Rubino; and nephews, Nathan Rojics, Justin (Erin) Donica, and Mitchell Donica.
Dawn was a volunteer librarian at Mary Frank Elementary for many years, making many friends. She enjoyed going to the casino for hours playing penny slots, watching her favorite movies and nightly TV time with her mom.
A visitation for Dawn will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend. Due to the current health circumstances visitors will only be allowed to enter the building one or two people at a time, to abide by the current health guidelines. The Vigil Service will be live-streamed during the visitation at 5:30 pm, via the links listed below. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at StPius.net and on Facebook at: Facebook.com/StPiusGranger. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Dawn's honor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020