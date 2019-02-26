Dawn Cheryl



Richert-Bunch



Dec. 16, 1951 - Feb. 23, 2019



WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Dawn Cheryl Richert-Bunch, 67, of West Lafayette, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the I.U. Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.



She was born December 16, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana, to Gary and Virginia (Rush) Richert.



On May 23, 1992 in Union, Michigan, she married Jimmy Donn Bunch; he survives.



Dawn was a Clinical Social Worker MSW-LCSW Department of Veteran's Affairs in Lafayette, Indiana, for eleven years.



She enjoyed gardening, cooking, dinner with friends, and spending time with grandchildren and family. Dawn was also involved in veterans affairs and organizations.



Surviving is her husband, Jimmy of West Lafayette; mother, Virginia Richert of South Bend; son, Mark (Christina) Sapusek of High Point, North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Weston and Suzanna Sapusek. Also surviving are her three sisters, Wendy Davies of West Lafayette, Karen (Michael) Keith of South Bend, and Diana (William) Sedlacek; and three brothers, Wayne Richert of Vidalia, Michigan, Galen (Louise) Richert of North Liberty, and Gary (Nancy) Richert of Blue Ridge, Georgia.



Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Gary Richert; and a brother, David Richert.



No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in North Carolina.



Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana 46635 is assisting the family with arrangements.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019