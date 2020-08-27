1/1
Dawn Lewis
1947 - 2020
Dawn Lewis

Nov. 20, 1947 - August 25, 2020

NILES, MI - Dawn Ann Lewis, 72, of Niles, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

She was born in Niles on November 20, 1947, to the late Donald Sr. and Anna (Connors) Delf.

On November 23, 1974, at a service in Niles, Dawn married Gary Lewis.

Dawn was a graduate of Brandywine High School, class of 1965. She furthered her education attending cosmetology school and was a beautician for several years. She rose up the ranks through the McDonald's Corporation to human resources and training coordinator; however, the role she loved and excelled at the most was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her adoring family.

In Dawn's free time she enjoyed all things Christmas, crocheting, and was an avid reader. She will mostly be remembered for her loving, giving, caring nature to all.

Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Sr. and Anna Delf; and her sister, Doris Jean Earles.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis of Niles; her children, Christine (Mike) Hauser of Tell City, Indiana, Deana (Denny) Pellow of Niles, Stephanie (Tom) Hubbard of Bartlett, Illinois, Rebecca (Taner) Dalenberg of Niles, Dale Lewis of Niles, Catherine Lewis of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and David Lewis of Mason, Michigan; fifteen grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy (Paul) Archambeault of Imperial, Missouri, Daria Veen of Carrollton, Texas, Don (Mary Ann) Delf Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas, Dianne (Mike) Burns of Palmer, Texas, Dale (Vonda) Delf of Holland, Michigan, Deb (Eric) Pretzlaff of Carrollton, Texas, Darcy of Dallas, Texas, and Dru of Imperial, Missouri; and many extended family members and close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. A private committal will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.

The family will host a Celebration of Dawn's life, following Mass, at 1323 Lawndale Avenue in Niles.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dawn's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Remembrances and photos may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

The family of Dawn Lewis is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
