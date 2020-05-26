Dawn Marie Niggebrugge
Dawn Marie

Niggebrugge

March 26, 1964 - May 24, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Dawn M. (Fish) Niggebrugge, 56, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday morning at Trailpoint Village.

Dawn was born on March 26, 1964 in South Bend to John M. and Eleanor (Gardner) Fish, both of whom have preceded her in death. Dawn was also preceded by a sister, Connie Kush and a brother, Dana Fish. Dawn is survived by two brothers, Jerry Fish and Jon Fish. There will be no visitation or services. Cremation will take place. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2020.
