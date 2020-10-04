1/1
Dawn Sue Caldwell
1967 - 2020
Dawn Sue Caldwell

July 4, 1967 - Aug. 25, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - Dawn S. Caldwell, 53, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Chicago, IL, surrounded by beloved family in her daughter's home. She was born on July 4, 1967 in South Bend, to the late Richard and Nettie (Vernon) Caldwell.

Dawn is survived by her daughter, Erica Caldwell of Chicago, IL; son, Michael Merrill of South Bend, IN; niece (who was like another daughter), Kylie Caldwell of Plymouth, IN; sister, Nita (Charlie) Wessels of Forest City, NC; brother, Jerry Burrow of South Bend, IN; sister, Gloria Burrow of Marion, NC; and sister, Roberta “Lynn” Caldwell of Madison, AL, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and a whole family of friends. Dawn was preceded in death by a brother, Mack Caldwell, and her parents, Richard and Nettie Caldwell.

Dawn was a beautiful woman inside and out, a genuinely kind and compassionate soul, a loving mother, and an incredibly devoted friend to many. She would light up every room with her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. She simply loved being a mother. Her children were her pride and joy.

Dawn graduated in 1985 from Washington High School in South Bend, IN. She was a hard worker and took great pride in her work ethic. She spent almost 40 years in the clerical/admin field. Dawn loved to travel and explore, especially anywhere with a beach! She had an eclectic taste in music and enjoyed going to concerts of all kinds, especially 80's rock concerts.

Dawn was taken on a surprise trip with her daughter Erica to spend her 50th birthday in Ireland, a country she had always wanted to visit and connect with her heritage. She expressed that this was the trip of a lifetime and a priceless memory she would never forget.

Dawn was “one of the girls” who befriended and welcomed everyone. She had a unique sense of style that was all her own and always had her hair and nails done fabulously. Even though she was soft-spoken, Dawn was bright, bold, and flashy, much like her jewelry and accessories. She was the epitome of a classy, beautiful, and loving woman whom you couldn't help but want to be around. Dawn's loving personality lives on, in all who came to know and love her. She was a rare and precious gem in this world, who was loved beyond measure and will be missed endlessly.

A Celebration of Dawn's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service. The family requests that all those attending please wear something in any variation of pink, which was Dawn's favorite color.

Online condolences can be sent to the Caldwell family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
