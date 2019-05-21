De'Andre Jacks



Oct. 14, 1994 - May 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - De'Andre Jacks departed this life at the age of 24 on Thurs., May 16, 2019. God stopped by to pick up his child, he said, “Son the time has come”. De'Andre answered and went in peace. Born October 14, 1994 in South Bend, IN, to Shawn Terrell Jacks and Cynthia Marie Jacks, he attended the South Bend Community School Corp. At an early age he professed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined the Greater New Jerusalem MB Church. He served faithfully with many gifts. He was a choir member, drummer, and played the keyboard. He loved basketball, and hanging out with his family and friends. De'Andre was a free-spirited young man who never met a stranger. He was outgoing with a beautiful, contagious smile. He loved his children and brothers dearly. As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality he was loved by many.



His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his significant other, (Shania Murray); four children, Allaya Marie Jacks and Malani Jacks of Atlanta, GA, Jaquann Jacks and De'Andre Jacks Jr. both of South Bend, IN; two brothers, Shawn Terrell Jacks II of Indianapolis, IN and DeAngelo Jacks; one God-sister, Ja'Nyah Thomas; one nephew, Zakai Noah Jacks; maternal grandmother, Queen E. James all of South Bend, IN; and paternal grandmother, Patricia Ann Jacks of Clarksville, TN, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



De'Andre was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Aaron Jones Sr., Elder Edgar Lee Jacks, and Henry James; and his great-grandparents, Jim and Zora Love, and Milton and Vernell Lax.



Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11 a.m. to Noon at The Cathedral.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2019