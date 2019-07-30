Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
1933 - 2019
Marcelina

Canales de Garcia

July 17, 1933 - July 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marcelina Canales de Garcia, 86, passed away in Memorial Hospital on July 27, 2019. Marcelina was born on July 17, 1933 in Zacatecas, Mexico to the late Narciso & Maria Ledezma Canales. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Cristino Garcia, Sr. in 2013; and 4 children. She is survived by her 11 children, Elvira Garcia, Juana Garcia, Juan Pablo Garcia, Julia Garcia, Socorro Garcia, Cristino Garcia, Jr., Jose Luis Garcia, Alfredo Garcia, Leticia Garcia, Angelica Garcia, and Juan Ramon Garcia; 84 grandchildren; and 100+ great and great-great-grandchildren. Marcelina was a parishioner of St. Casimir Catholic Church. She loved her family dearly until her last breath and always will. Visitation for Marcelina will be from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in ST JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Rosary to be prayed at 2:30pm; a Christian Funeral Service will take place at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, August 2, 2019 in St. Casimir Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be made at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 30, 2019
