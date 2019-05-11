Dean “Andy”



Argersinger



Oct. 16, 1928 - May 3, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Dean "Andy" Rolfe Argersinger, 90, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Andy was born October 16, 1928 in Crystal, Michigan to the late Harold and Lucille Argersinger. On September 11, 1948 Andy married the love of his life, Betty Argersinger; she preceded him death on December 13, 2012. Andy is also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Lynn Kohn. Left to cherish Dean's memory is his daughter, Paula Sipotz; grandchildren, Christopher (Toni) Lafter, Meghan and Taylor Sipotz; and sister-in-law, Theresa Lindzy. Andy was a graduate of Riley High School and was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church in Cassopolis. Andy enjoyed traveling to Florida. He was known for his work ethic. He started his career at Bendix, later to Gates, Sears Roebuck, and even opened his own Carpet Store in Kalamazoo, MI. Andy did return to Sears, later retiring from there. He had a great sense of humor and was joy to be around. Andy had many friends and was loved by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery will take place at a later date.