|
|
Dean E. Munger
Oct. 5, 1932 - July 19, 2019
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Dean Munger, 86, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Mishawaka, IN, went to be with his Lord on July 19, 2019 at Gulfside Center for Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (Hayworth) Munger; son, Jeff (Maureen) Munger; daughter, Julie (Phil) Gadson; grandchildren, Adam Gadson, Lauren (John) Rammel, Andrew (Lindsey) Gadson, and Rachel (Jason) Freeman; great-grandchildren, Lydia Gadson, Grace Gadson-Peters, and Levi Gadson; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. After graduation from Riley High School in 1951, Dean entered the Navy and served honorably during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he graduated from Acme School where he studied tool design. Dean retired from Bayer Corporation where he was involved in the design and manufacturing of diabetic testing equipment. Dean and Shirley spent many years enjoying western style square dancing, and this became an integral part of their lives resulting in much joy and many life-long friends. He was a committed member of Albright United Methodist Church in Mishawaka, and he sang in the choir there for many years. Upon moving to Zephyrhills, FL after retirement, he continued serving in the church and singing in the choir at Trinity Church of Wesley Chapel. He loved finance and administrative work, and also served on the board of directors for their retirement community, Spanish Trails West. Dean will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A Funeral is scheduled for July 29, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN. Visitation is scheduled for 12:30 pm, and the Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm. There will be a dinner afterwards for friends and family to gather and celebrate Dean's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gulfside Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, FL 33541. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Gulfside Hospice for their extraordinary kindness and care. To share a remembrance of Dean or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019