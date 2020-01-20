|
Dean Ray Wherley
Jan. 2, 1939 - Jan. 15, 2020
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Dean Ray Wherley, 81, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully in his wife's arms at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in his home.
He was born January 2, 1939, in South Bend, Indiana, to Otis Conrad and Donna V. (Bryant) Wherley Miles.
Dean graduated from Riley High School in 1957. He was an industrial sewing machine mechanic for Joyce Sports Wear, Gary and was a supervisor at Westville Correctional Facility, retiring from Indiana State Prison. Dean enjoyed golfing, bowling in leagues, and loved taking his family camping. He was an excellent mechanic but an especially great husband and father, who will be greatly missed.
On September 2, 1961, in South Bend, Indiana, he married the love of his life, Karen Sue (Keyser) Wherley, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Tracy Wherley Brockman of Michigan City; her children, Brandee Robbins and Nicholus Wilke; two great-grandchildren, Deziray and Nadia; his son, Daniel Wherley of LaPorte and former daughter-in-law, Michelle Wherley; their children, Sara and Kevin Wherley; one sister, Darleen Antoline of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents and one brother, Gary Miles.
A Graveside service will be held at 12 Noon (C.S.T.), Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, with Pastor Warren G. Smith Sr. officiating. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46617 in memory of Dean Ray Wherley.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 20, 2020