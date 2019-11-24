|
Deana Raye Bryant
July 24, 1953 - Nov. 18, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Deana Raye Bryant, 66, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in her home of complications from COPD. Deana was born on July 24, 1953 in Whitley, KY to Joy Shally (Anderson) and Raymond Bryant. As a child she moved to New Carlisle, later residing in South Bend, where she became a successful business woman and co-owner of the Seahorse Caberet II. Deana was instrumental in helping to launch the South Bend Aids Ministry. Deana's greatest joy came from helping people, which she continued to do until her death. Most recently Deana volunteered at the PACE program, where she assisted clients with creating holiday gifts. Deana loved working in her garden and was a devout Animal Advocate. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teana Caudel, a stepfather, Lester Anderson, and a stepsister, Sandra Blubaugh. Deana is survived by her mother, Joy Anderson of Gulf Breeze, FL, her sister, Patricia Bryant, her daughter, Vanity Nies of Mishawaka, a grandson, Currin Caudel of Philadelphia, PA, two stepsisters, Elizabeth McKinley of Mishawaka and Leslye Runkle of Edwardsburg, MI, an aunt, Mary Walters and her cousin, Judy Nicholson, both of Gulf Breeze, FL. Deana requested that no service be held. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019