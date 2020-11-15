Deanna M. Kambol
Aug. 6, 1938 - Nov. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Deanna M. Kambol, 82, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN, following an illness.
She was born on August 6, 1938 to the late Abe and Laura (Mosteart) Medow in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong area resident. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kambol; and her brother, William M. Medow.
Deanna graduated in 1956 from Central High School in South Bend.
She retired as a bookkeeper, where she worked for the Priests of Holy Cross at the University of Notre Dame for 25 years. She would also help at her husband's business, Kambol's Floral and Garden Shop.
On May 12, 1962, as Deanna M. Medow, she married Joseph Kambol at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Joseph passed away on February 19, 2013.
Deanna is survived by her three sons, Jim (Catherine) Kambol of Lake Forest, IL, Mike (Tracey) Kambol of South Bend, IN, and Bill Kambol of St. Louis, MO; seven grandchildren, Annaliese, Griffin, Jessica, Samantha, Jonathan, Emma, and Luca Kambol.
Deanna was a member of Corpus Christi Parish. She always looked forward to her weekend shopping trips to the mall and getting her coffee. On special occasions she would sometimes take one of her grandchildren, which would be the highlight of her week. She was also an avid gardener and baker. Her thumbprint cookies and spaghetti and meatballs will be missed, but her recipes will be carried on.
The family would like to thank Wellbrooke of South Bend and their staff for the loving care which they provided for Deanna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Drive, South Bend, IN 46628, where friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Burial will take place in Highland Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.corpuschristisb.org
through their Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Holy Cross Mission Center, P.O. Box 1064, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
