Debby K. Clark
1966 - 2020
Debby K. Clark

Feb. 25, 1966 - June 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Debby K. Clark, 57, of South Bend passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend after battling cancer. She was born February 25, 1963 in Niles, MI to Sharon Smith and Robert Morris. She married Gary Clark, who preceded her in death in June 2013.

Surviving are her daughter, Ashley (Eric) Woolsey of South Bend, IN; mother, Sharon (Richard) Smith of South Bend, IN; father, Robert (Debbie) Morris of Auburndale, FL; grandchildren, Ashton, Shyanne, Dezirae, Savannah, Mark III, Kaiden, and Jaxson; sisters, Tammy Thallas of Ft. Myers, FL, Pam (Ed) Rosebaum of LaPorte, IN, and Terry (Tommy) Scheibelhut of South Bend, IN; and brothers, Troy Morris of Auburndale, FL and Gary Smith of South Bend, IN. In addition to her husband, Debby is preceded by her son, Mark Minder Jr; and grandparents, George and Irene May.

Debby worked as a custodian at the University of Notre Dame for 38 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Debby also enjoyed spending time at Baron Lake in Niles, MI.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Debby may be made to Palmer Funeral Home, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635 to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences for the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
