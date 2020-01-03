|
|
Deborah Ann
(Salsbury) Pennock
Jan. 3, 1951 - Dec. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Debbie was born in LaPorte, IN. She moved to South Bend, IN and lived here most of her life. Later Debbie moved to Anniston, Alabama, where she entered the Anniston Rehabilitation Center and passed away on Dec 30 at 11 am. She's survived by Shawn King of South Bend, Richard (Regina) King of South Bend, and Beth Batts of Edwardsburg, MI. Debbie also has 7 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Family will be doing a Celebration of Life at later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020