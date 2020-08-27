Deborah “Debbie” Jackson
April 15, 1955 - August 24, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Looks as if I finally made the newspaper. If you are reading this, apparently I have bought the farm and gone to an even better place than Granger, Indiana.
My story began back in 1955 on tax day. My parents, Earl and Irene (Verbake) Ely, brought me home from the hospital. They both preceded me in death along with my sister, Barbara Rems. I leave behind the love of my life, Steve Jackson, my husband for 41 years; my son, Scott (Callie) Jackson; my brother, Kurt (Brenda) Ely; my niece, Kellie (Steve) Long; my nephews, Kevin (Michelle) Rems, Grant (Amanda) Ely, and Brandon (Kelsey) Ely; and my two wonderful granddaughters, Laina and Ellie Jackson. I'll miss my dear friends, Susie, Donna, Hilda, Gail, Jenny, Beth, my Pilates instructor Susan, and the rest of the gang. I can't wait to try doing Pilates in heaven.
Over the years, I've had a few passions - babysitting my granddaughters, swimming, sewing, flowers, exercise classes, and having a dog in the home for 27 years. My favorite dog was Kramer, the Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon. He and I were fixtures in the subdivision. I became known as the “dog lady,” and could be seen walking him no matter what the weather. Before my epilepsy became a problem, I enjoyed racing my RX7, water skiing, was a Jr. Lifesaver, and served as Secretary for the South Bend Region Sports Car Club of America. My best accomplishment was staying home and raising my son Scott to become the fine young man he is. Somehow I also managed to graduate from John Adams High School and attend Indiana University South Bend.
I'll leave you with this...ca
ncer is a terrible disease, but I managed to fight the good fight, I have finished the race, and have kept the faith. Please don't cry for me because I'm gone. Instead be happy that I was here. Well maybe you can cry a little bit since I did actually die. To all of my friends, go out and celebrate my life, maybe down a few margaritas or sangrias, then send me the tab up in heaven.
Love you all forever,
Debbie
Debbie passed away comfortably at 8:30 p.m. in her home with her family and friend Donna at her bedside. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a brief Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m., at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd.
Memorial donations may be made in Debbie's name to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, or to the Center for Hospice Care.
