Deborah K. Rethlake



Nov. 16, 1951 - August 10, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Deborah “Debbie” K. Rethlake, 68, of Mishawaka, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Elkhart on November 16, 1951 to the late Glenn E. Smith and Joan (Earnhart) Smith, who survives.



She is also survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Stephen Rethlake; mother, Joan Smith; sisters, Vicki Smith and Julie (Lynn) Woodiwiss; nephew, Drew Woodiwiss; and niece, Holly Woodiwiss. She was preceded in death by her father.



Per Debbie's wishes, cremation was chosen, and a private family graveside service will take place at Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart. Billings Funeral Home and Altera Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St. in Elkhart are providing services. Memorial donations may be given to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for taking exceptional care of Debbie during her final moments.



Debbie was a very independent, opinionated, and smart woman who lived her life to the fullest. She had graduated from Elkhart High School in 1970 and remained in contact with many of her close friends in high school, “Once a Blazer, Always a Blazer.” Debbie planned many class reunions and enjoyed spending time with her classmates. She married her husband Stephen in 1977 and together they enjoyed cruises to Dominican Republic for vacation. Debbie loved her many faithful dogs throughout her lifetime and enjoyed collecting antiques in her spare time. She will be missed greatly by her family and many friends.





