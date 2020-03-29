|
|
Deborah Lou Golubski
Aug. 11, 1954 - March 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Deborah Lou Golubski, 65, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in her home.
She was born on August 11, 1954 in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Deborah was raised by her parents, Richard Marlowe and Loisjean (Szczypiorski) Stoynoff.
Deborah was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her father, Richard Marlowe, and sister, Mollie Marlowe.
On October 15, 1977, as Deborah Lou (Marlowe) Dzierla, she married Leo “Sonny” Golubski, Jr. who passed away on July 14, 2018.
Deborah is survived by her mother, Loisjean Stoynoff of South Bend, IN; three children, Phillip (Jenny) Golubski of Lakeville, IN, Michelle (Christopher) Gasko and Jennifer (Kory) Klute, all of South Bend, IN; eight grandchildren, Shelby Botkin, Lillian, Abigail and Lucas Gasko, Kathryn, Clarissa and Leo Golubski, and Kalub Klute; two sisters, Kim (Michael ) Long of South Bend, IN and Pam (Michael) Hardman of South Bend, IN; and one brother, Richard (Tammie) Marlowe of Goshen, IN.
Deborah was a member of V.F.W. Post #1954 Ladies Auxiliary in North Liberty, IN and a certificate member of Bowler's Country Club in South Bend, IN. She enjoyed bowling, karaoke, painting, casino bus trips, NASCAR and drag racing, and played darts for many years.
A Private Graveside Service will take place at Sumption Prairie Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020 in South Bend, IN, where she will be buried alongside her beloved husband, Sonny. A public graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020