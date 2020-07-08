Deborah S. Martin
July 9, 1959 - July 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Deborah Sue Martin, 60, of South Bend, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly from pancreatic cancer on July 3, 2020, surrounded by family.
Debbie was born in South Bend to Carl and Janice Romine on July 9, 1959. She graduated from Clay High School in 1977 and spent most of her life working in the dental field. She spent the last 9 years working at Afdent Dental, in Mishawaka. On July 3, 1986, she met the love of her life, Robert Martin, and they later married on February 14, 1987.
Surviving are husband, Robert Martin of South Bend and daughters, Tolina (Henry) Versmesse of New Carlisle and Brittany (Timothy) Wiska of Buchanan, MI, mother, Janice Romine of South Bend, sister, Susan (Al) Johnson of South Bend, brother, Larry (Cheryl) Romine of Granger, and several nieces and nephews who adored her. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Dalton Versmesse of Lydick, Brooke (Nick) Garrett of New Carlisle, Grace & Stella Wiska of Buchanan, MI; and 2 great-grandchildren, Isabella & Jackson Garret of New Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Romine of South Bend.
Debbie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. She knew no strangers and had a sincere interest with everyone she came in contact with. She loved helping others and never hesitated to lend a hand. She loved spending her free time riding around with her husband in his 1950 Chevy Coupe or helping her daughter deliver cakes. Her grandchildren were her world and she adored them. She loved traveling with her husband. They spent many vacations in Pigeon Forge, TN or Cocoa Beach, FL. She recently bought her dream home and spent the last few months of her life enjoying her yard and home with her family. She had a strong faith and was at peace going home to be with the Lord.
Funeral services for Debbie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10 in the Plamer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Pastor Robert Wallace officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing for these gatherings.
Memorial contributions in Debbie's name may be made to The American Cancer Society
. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.