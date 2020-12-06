1/1
Deborah Stutzman
Deborah Stutzman

May 10, 1952 - Nov. 30, 2020

BRISTOL, IN -

Deborah Ann (Scott) Stutzman, 68, of Bristol, IN passed away on November 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born on May 10, 1952 to the late Charles and Mary (Ramsey) Scott in South Bend, IN.

She is survived by her son, Micheal (Karen) Hook; cousins, Jim and Janine Ramsey, Gail Comegys, Sandi Ramsey, and Martha Woodruff; nieces, Angela and Jennifer; and nephew, Charlie.

In additon to her husband Lanny J. Stutzman and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Scott.

Deborah's family would like to thank Ribbons of Hope of Elkhart, IN for all their kind help and care.

Chapel HIll Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stutzman family.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
