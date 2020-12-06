Deborah Stutzman



May 10, 1952 - Nov. 30, 2020



BRISTOL, IN -



Deborah Ann (Scott) Stutzman, 68, of Bristol, IN passed away on November 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born on May 10, 1952 to the late Charles and Mary (Ramsey) Scott in South Bend, IN.



She is survived by her son, Micheal (Karen) Hook; cousins, Jim and Janine Ramsey, Gail Comegys, Sandi Ramsey, and Martha Woodruff; nieces, Angela and Jennifer; and nephew, Charlie.



In additon to her husband Lanny J. Stutzman and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Scott.



Deborah's family would like to thank Ribbons of Hope of Elkhart, IN for all their kind help and care.



Chapel HIll Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stutzman family.





