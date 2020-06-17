Debra J. Jacobs
1954 - 2020
Debra J. Jacobs

Oct. 17, 1954 - June 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Debra J. (Shelor) Jacobs, 65, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 17, 1954 in South Bend, to the late Willard Shelor and Nancy Davis.

Debra graduated from Penn High School in 1972. She then furthered her education by becoming a CNA. She worked for various locations in South Bend and Mishawaka.

She loved her family and friends; she was the “life of the party.” She also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears.

Surviving are her children, Kristin Hurley of South Bend, Chelsea Jacobs of Mishawaka, and Brian Jacobs of Mishawaka, and their father, Tracy Jacobs of Mishawaka; and seven grandchildren, Kamryn, Christopher, Mason, Kamdyn, Amiyah, Isaac, and Riley. Also surviving are her three siblings, Sandie (Kermit) Walsh of Oklahoma, Gary Shelor of Cross City, Florida, and Lori Lynn (Rod) Hart of Goshen; as well as several nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Mitchell.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Brian Davis.

Visitation will be from 5-8PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Online condolences may be directed to the Jacobs family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel
