|
|
Debra Kae Barrows
March 15, 1955 - Oct. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Debra Kae Barrows, 64, entered into glory on Wednesday evening, October 2, 2019 at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, IL. She was born on March 15, 1955 in Benton Harbor, MI, to Gerald R. and Beverly A. (McTague) Smith.
On August 4, 1979 in Kettering, OH, Deb married Richard Barrows, who survives. In addition to her loving husband of 40 years, Deb is survived by four daughters, Rebekah (James) Shoemaker of Tippecanoe, IN; Aimee (Virgil) Wesco of South Bend, IN; Kathleen (Logan) Reynolds of Niles, MI; and Carissa Barrows of South Bend; son, Jonathan Barrows of South Bend; seven grandchildren; her father, Gerald Smith of St. Joseph, MI; and brothers, Greg Smith of St. Joseph, MI, and Douglas (JoAnne) Smith of Hartford, MI. Deb was preceded in death by her mother, two unborn children, and one unborn grandchild.
Deb has resided in the South Bend and LaPorte area since moving from Berrien Springs, MI, in 1989. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and received a bachelor's degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, IN, with a double major in French education and Bible. Debra was enthusiastically involved with the homeschool community. Her passions were her family and ministry, both to women in crisis and through music and theatre. In addition to teaching French, she also founded homeschool and drama groups in the Michiana area.
Funeral services for Deb will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4849 Ford Street, South Bend, IN. Pastor Stephen Wesco will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00pm on Monday, October 7 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Deb may be donated to The Academy of Arts Ministries, P.O. Box 782, Taylors, SC 29687; or Life for Christ Karate Ministries, 1418 Eastbrook Dr., South Bend, IN 46616.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019