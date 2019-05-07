|
|
Debra Kaye De Geyter
Feb. 7, 1959 - May 4, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Debra Kaye De Geyter, 60, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hospice House in Elkhart.
Debra was born on February 7, 1959 in South Bend to the late Bernard and Frances (Walkero) McCammon.
On December 22, 1984 in Wisconsin, she married Martin “Marty” De Geyter. Surviving are her loving husband, Marty; daughter, Angela Carire of Elkhart; son, Zach (Shannon) De Geyter of Osceola; grandchildren, Taylor and Hayden; sister, Darlene (George) Walker of Granger; and brother, Gary Mc Cammon of Ohio.
Debra was a Supervisor for Martin's Supermarket for 23 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Debra graduated from Penn High School.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, where a Remembrance Service will be held at 7 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 7, 2019