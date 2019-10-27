|
|
Debra Louise Cruz
May 15, 1955 - Oct. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Debra Louise Cruz, 64, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Debra was born May 15, 1955 in Michigan to the late Arthur and Helen (Boone) Tillman. Debra was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Tillman; and a sister, Sandra Dowdy. On July 3, 2000 Debra married her loving husband, Robert Cruz; he survives along with children, Danny & Daymeon Harley, Danielle (Brent) Baucom, Jeremy (Hayley) Tillman, Robert Jr. (Lucy), Aaron and Jeramiah Cruz; grandchildren, Danny Jr., Brittney, Brianna, & Kayla Harley, Averiee Baucom, Harley (Tristan) Godeaux, Ty (and his mom, Molly), Marilynn, Aria & Jupiter Tillman, J.R., Jazell, & Ariana Cruz; great-grandson, LeRoy Godeaux; sisters, Patricia Tillman and Deanna (Larry) Merz; and brothers, Adam (Betty) Tilghman and David Tillman.
Debra worked for School City of Mishawaka for over 20 years; she loved being around the children. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, nature walks, fishing, and maintaining her rose bushes and plants. She was a very clean person; her house was always spotless. Debra had a very big, caring heart and enjoyed making others happy. She loved spending time with her friends, Margie, Izzy, Charlie Waddell, and Chuck Pates.
Visitation will be held 3:00PM to 5:30PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 5:30PM in the funeral home chapel. Condolences for the family may be made at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019