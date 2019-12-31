Home

Debra Sparks


1953 - 2019
Debra Sparks Obituary
Debra Sparks

June 20, 1953 - Dec. 24, 2019

GOSHEN, IN - Debra Linn Sparks, 66, of Goshen passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Riverside Village.

She was born on June 20, 1953 in St. Joseph County, to the late Thomas & Patricia (Boring) Sparks.

Debra is survived by a daughter, Sarah (Robert) Wiseman of Goshen, IN; two grandchildren, Alexander Wiseman and Devin Roush, both of Goshen; two great-grandchildren, Lucille Manning and Eli Roush, both of Goshen; and a sister, Sherry Grable of Lakeville, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Boring.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Debra's honor later in the spring.

Debra Sparks had a talent for all types of art. She enjoyed canvas painting, ceramics, drawing, sewing, and making old things look new again.

Memorial contributions may be given to Our Father's House, 2114 Winona Ave., Warsaw, IN 46580.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
