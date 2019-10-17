|
Debra Wiltse
June 12, 1960 - Oct. 13, 2019
NILES, MI - Debra “Deb” J. Wiltse, 59, of Fremont, Ohio, formerly of Niles, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly at her residence of natural causes on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
She was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan to the late Gerry R. and Patsy J. (Barlow) Sisk.
Deb graduated from Brandywine High School and worked managing the local McDonalds for many years. On August 27, 2005 she married Brad Wiltse at St. John's United Church of Christ in Niles. In 2010 the couple relocated to Fremont, Ohio, which was a perfect place for Deb, who was an amusement park and roller coaster enthusiast, her last trip to her favorite roller coaster at Cedar Point being the day before she passed. She was currently working as a scale operator for Bunge, a soybean processing plant.
Deb enjoyed going on trips and new adventures. Deb adored her cats and was an avid University of Michigan fan. She liked quiet times working on jigsaw puzzles and attending concerts with music blasting. Deb was an advocate for others; she was selfless and giving, spoke her mind but had big heart. Deb was a strong-willed person who beat lung cancer and had been cancer free for 13 yrs. Deb's love and passion was reserved for her family, whom she fiercely protected and fought for; above all things they always came first. She was the family organizer and planned events to keep them all close. Deb was many things to many people and her absence will leave an incredible void.
She is preceded in passing by her beloved mother, Patsy J. Bankston.
Deb leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Brad Wiltse of Fremont, Ohio; her children, Shawn Sisk of Porter, Indiana, Michael (Jessica) Grant of Elkhart, Indiana, and Jennifer Isabell of Osceola, Indiana; her seven grandchildren, all of whom she loved deeply; her dad (stepfather), Gary Bankston of Niles; and her siblings, Jerry Sisk of Michigan and Sherrie (Dennis) Reinking of Osceola, Indiana; and those she considered sisters, Margaret of Elkhart Indiana and her cousin Terri Sisk of Niles Michigan. Deb will also be missed by the countless lives she has touched.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore Street in Niles at 10:00 am with Pastor Ray Fulbright officiating. An interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Deb's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019