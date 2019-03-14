Debrah “Debbie” A. Lehner



Sept. 20, 1955 - March 12, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Debrah “Debbie” A. (Leda) Lehner, 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hospice House in South Bend while surrounded by family.



Debbie was born on September 20, 1955 in Mishawaka to Anthony “Tony” and Margaret (Malicki) Leda. She was married to her husband, Larry Lehner, for 35 years.



Surviving are her husband, Larry; sisters, Pam (Steve) Standridge and Sharon (Don) Konrath; brother, Raymond (Ruth) Leda; as well as eight nieces/nephews, Susan (Steve) Dorbin, Steve Standridge, Greg Standridge, Brad (Jaime) Standridge, Cindy Standridge, Lorie (Lenny) Mrozinski, Janine (Randy) Robinson, and Matt Bradley. Debbie is survived by 19 great-nieces/nephews as well as one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Leda.



Debbie graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1973. Debbie was an Administrative Assistant for Birkshire Hathaway Real Estate; she also worked as a General Manager for Chi-Chi's restaurant in the 1990's. Debbie enjoyed cruising the Caribbean and traveling to Las Vegas on vacations. She and her husband were known to host an Annual 4th of July celebration for family and friends each year. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends at holiday functions.



Visitation will be Friday, March 15 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 8 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or Cancer Research.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or Cancer Research.