Dee Ann Ritter
August 3, 1937 - Jan. 7, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Dee Ann Ritter, 82, of Buchanan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Buchanan Meadows, with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with Pastor Rob Snodgrass officiating. Burial will follow in Buchanan Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am. Memorial contributions in Dee Ann's name may be made to the . Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Dee Ann was born on August 3, 1937, to Harold and Leora (Steininger) Calbetzor in Buchanan. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1955. She married John H. Stephenson and from this union came two sons, John S. and Daniel. John H. passed away on January 17, 2002. On August 3, 1997, Dee Ann married Harold Ritter. Dee Ann worked as a Nurses Aid for many years at Hamilton Grove. She was also a nursery school teacher and loved children. Dee Ann was very active in church and was a devout Christian. She was a longtime member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Galien where she taught Sunday School and was involved in Vacation Bible School. Dee Ann also cherished time spent with her family.
Dee Ann is survived by her husband, Harold Ritter; children, John Stephenson and Daniel (Sunny) Stephenson; and sister, Faye Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Leora Calbetzor; first husband, John Stephenson; and brother-in-law, Robert Walker.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020