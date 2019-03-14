Del Demetrius Young



August 25, 1969 - March 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Del Demetrius Young, 49, of 1525 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital.



Del was born to Larry Phillips and Roberta Elaine Seward on August 25, 1969, and reared by Raymond and Earline Williams. Del graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in 1987 where he was the star basketball player. He attended South Western Michigan College. Del was a former employee of Memorial Hospital and Frankie's Barbeque. He also worked various jobs doing home improvement.



Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Elaine (Victor) Seward; paternal grandmother, JoAnn Phillips; three sons, Michael, Delshawn, and Nicholas; two daughters, Daisa and Britton; five sisters, Shalena, Tracy (Lonnie), LaResha (Gino), Antoinette, and Crystal; three brothers, Tony, Ronald (Tonya), and Isaiah; five grandchildren; plus a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Also cherishing Del's loving memories are his special friends, Rebecca Hardy, Gary, Shawn & Jay, Ricky, Petey, Chuck, Paul, and Cootie; and two God daughters, Ashley and Menjhatta.



Del was preceded in death by his father, Larry Phillips; the mother who reared him, Earline Williams; paternal grandparents, Reba Phillips and Wiley Phillips; maternal grandfather, Warren Martin II; and great-grandmother, Beatrice Foster - Owner of “Bunk N Beas”.



Memorial Service is Friday, March 15, 2019, 2:00 PM, at the Charles Black Recreation Center, 3419 West Washington Street, South Bend, IN 46619. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019