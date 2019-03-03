Delana Stewart



June 19, 1979 - Feb. 27, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Delana Stewart, age 39, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the comfort of her family's presence.



She was born June 19, 1979 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Clifton Stewart and Allie Williams.



Delana had a loving heart and was a people person. If she became your friend, you had a friend for life. She loved and was proud of her children, nieces and nephews.



Delana will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Desiree Stewart of Kalamazoo; her son, Darius Stewart; her mother, Allie Williams; sisters, Sonia (Troy) Gray of South Bend, Stella Miller of Arizona, Bernice Williams of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Lavatra Austin of Wrightsville, Arkansas; aunts, Aline White of North Little Rock, Arkansas and Nellie Moore of Little Rock, Arkansas; nephews, James Williams of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Tony Williams of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Devante Godfrey of Dallas, Texas, and Tony Austin, Jr. of Wrightsville, Arkansas; nieces, Tiffany Williams of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Britanye Williams of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Megan Murchison of Dallas, Texas, Shelby Muchison of Dallas, Texas, and Samantha Austin of Wrightsville, Arkansas; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Delana was preceded in death by her father.



Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a later date yet to be determined.



The family prefers contributions be made in Delana's memory to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, MI 49031.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.