Delbert Duke Fillmore
July 8, 1955 - Nov. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Delbert (Duke) Fillmore was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Betty Fillmore; sister, Junie Modlin; and brother, Donald (Tiny) Fillmore. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Kay (Jack) Middleton and Jeannie (Vance) Warren; brother, Rod (Elizabeth) Fillmore; in-laws, Bev Fillmore & Bill Modlin, and many nieces and nephews. Rest in Heaven sweet Brother. We love you.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2019