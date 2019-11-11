Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Fillmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert Duke Fillmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert Duke Fillmore Obituary
Delbert Duke Fillmore

July 8, 1955 - Nov. 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Delbert (Duke) Fillmore was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Betty Fillmore; sister, Junie Modlin; and brother, Donald (Tiny) Fillmore. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Kay (Jack) Middleton and Jeannie (Vance) Warren; brother, Rod (Elizabeth) Fillmore; in-laws, Bev Fillmore & Bill Modlin, and many nieces and nephews. Rest in Heaven sweet Brother. We love you.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -