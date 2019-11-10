|
Delbert (Duke) E.
Fillmore
July 8, 1955 - Nov. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND , IN - Delbert (Duke) E. Fillmore, 64, of South Bend passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Duke was born on July 8, 1955 in South Bend, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann (Tefteller) Fillmore; three sons, Brian (Jamie) Parker, Keith (Robin) Parker, and David (Alexis Dixon) Fillmore; and two grandchildren, Alexandra (Tyler) Fisher and Ryan Parker. Duke was predeceased by his parents. In addition to his love for his family, Duke would never pass up an opportunity to fish, or cheer for Notre Dame football. A Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November, 12, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix, Dr., South Bend, IN from 5:00 until 6:00 pm. A Memorial service will take place at 6:00 pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Duke's honor to the Center for Hospice Care. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019