|
|
Delbert “Del” F.
Bloss, Jr
Feb. 21, 1944 - Sept. 23, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Delbert F. “Del” Bloss, Jr. 75, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 in his residence.
Del had a successful 30 year career in the airline computer industry. He was lucky enough to work with his brother, Bob, for 3 years at Bullfrog Speaker Systems, which Bob started in the late 1970's. His computer career took him from South Bend to Chicago, Dallas, Pennsylvania, Florida and California. While in California, Del started Global Fine Art. After 9/11, Del and Daryl knew it was time to go home to the Michiana area and moved themselves and Global Fine Art to Granger in 2002. Del opened Max Black Fine Art in Heritage Square in 2009.
Del was proud of his career and his accomplishments, but it wasn't what defined him, love of family was. Del grew up in South Bend with his mother, Stella; father, Del Sr. and four brothers Danny, Bob, Michael and David. The Bloss boys fought like any five boys would, but they were fiercely loyal to the family and each other. Much of their early years revolved around Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Church. Stella and Del, Sr. devoted hours to the church as did their boys.
Del always said his father was the one who taught him to think “out of the box.” Del, Sr. could fix anything, build anything, do anything, and if you ask our children, they'd say Del, Jr. was just like him. His children called him Macgyver.
Del met his wife, Daryl in 1978 at United Airlines, and they were married in blue jeans, at the city hall in South Bend in 1981 by a Justice of the Peace. They loved each other totally, and together blended two families; Del's son Del III (Darcy), his daughter Kelly Rizzo (Tim) and Daryl's son Jimmy Doherty (Toni). There was never mine or yours, it was always ours.
Del III and Kelly joined their dad in Global Fine Art. No father was ever happier to work side-by-side with his children.
Jimmy married and started a family in Phoenix, Kelly and Del III will continue to run Global Fine Art with Kelly handling the administrative functions and Del III as President.
Daryl and Del have 10 beautiful grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Rizzo and Lauren and Drew Bloss live here in the South Bend area. Jimmy IV, Trisha, Candace, Cellina, Senda, and Chrissy live in Phoenix, which is where all the great-grandchildren are, Brenden, Christian, Tally, Heath, Alaina, Nevaeh and Isiah.
One of the things Del loved best was the Bloss Christmas Party. He loved having everyone at their house where they could catch up with the extended Bloss family. Even after his cancer diagnosis in late 2018, there was never a chance that the party wouldn't be where it had been for 18 years.
Del was a wonderful son, brother, father, and grandfather. He will be missed everyday by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 12:00 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 in Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Viewing will take place from 4-8 pm, Thursday in Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a prayer service will be held at 7:00. Viewing will also occur 1 hour before services in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church or the Center for Hospice. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019