Delford A. Eaton
1924 - 2020
Delford A. Eaton

August 25, 1924 - July 24, 2020

BRISTOL, IN - Delford A. Eaton, of Bristol, Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 95 years old. Delford was born in South Bend, IN on August 25, 1924 to the late Delford Eaton Sr. and Beatrice Eaton and was a lifelong resident of the area.

On September 20, 1947 in South Bend he married Joan Eaton, who preceded him in death. Delford was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in WWII in the combat infantry. He was awarded the Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars during his service. Delford developed a love of fishing and hunting over the years, traveling to Colorado and Canada.

Delford is survived by his nieces and nephews including niece, Catherine Watts of Carmel, IN, niece, Susan Howell of Middlebury, IN, and Greg Baugher of Constantine, MI. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Darrell (Joyce) Watts of Lakeville, IN and close friends, Eric King and Brittany King. Delford is preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 PM, and on Wednesday, July 29, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. The Funeral will begin at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUL
29
Funeral
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
