Della Bernice Luten
June 7, 1928 - Nov. 7, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Della Bernice Luten, born June 7, 1928 passed away November 7, 2020.
Survivors include one son, Quincy, grandson, Joseph (Afomia), sister, Willie Ailster, sister-in-law, Annell Waters; two special nephews, Carlos Faison and John Collins Jr., along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with viewing from Noon-1p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. Visit our webpage for full obit: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com
.