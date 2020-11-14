1/1
Della Bernice Luten
1928 - 2020
Della Bernice Luten

June 7, 1928 - Nov. 7, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Della Bernice Luten, born June 7, 1928 passed away November 7, 2020.

Survivors include one son, Quincy, grandson, Joseph (Afomia), sister, Willie Ailster, sister-in-law, Annell Waters; two special nephews, Carlos Faison and John Collins Jr., along with other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with viewing from Noon-1p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. Visit our webpage for full obit: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary Chapel
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
