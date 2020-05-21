Della M. King
Della M. King

Nov. 5, 1921 - May 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Della M. King, 98, passed away on Tuesday, May 19 in her home, following a short illness.

Della was born November 5, 1921 in Gatewood, West Virginia to the late Lemuel Stump and Rebecca (Smith) Backus. On September 16, 1939 she married Benjamin F. King. Della is survived by her children: Carol Farley of Lakewood, Ohio, Betty Weddington and Barbara A. Pinkowski both of South Bend, James R. (Jeretta) King and Larry F. (Patricia) King both of South Bend along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Rachel Stump, Ollie Stump, and Alice Wimmer; and brothers, Oliver Stump and James Stump.

Della enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and being with her loving family. She was very active and had a great memory up to the end of her life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Della's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family is having a private service and burial will follow on Friday, May 21 at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” handled arrangements and service and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the King family.

Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
