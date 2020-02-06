Home

Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Highland Cemetery
Delmonte Anderson
Deacon Delmonte Anderson


1961 - 2020
Deacon Delmonte Anderson Obituary
Deacon Delmonte

Anderson

Dec. 17, 1961 - Feb. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Deacon Delmonte Anderson was born December 17, 1961 in South Bend, Indiana to Silous, Sr. and Ida (Humphrey) Anderson. Del graduated from Adams High school.

Deacon Anderson met and married the love of his life, Tanya (Lane) Anderson, on March 5, 1981. After marriage, three children joined their union: Michael DeShawn, Julius Jauard, and Destiny Hope Anderson. Deacon Anderson was a hardworking man who provided for his family. He was the owner and sole proprietor of Del's Sewer & Drain, while employed for Union 645 as a laborer. Deacon was a faithful member of Pentecostal Cathedral

Del, as he was affectionately known, had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He was an avid sports fan of both football and basketball, but you could catch him in his favorite spot on the couch watching CNN and his all-time favorite, Bishop G.E. Patterson.

Deacon Anderson was preceded in death by his son, Michael DeShawn Anderson, his father, Pastor Silous L. Anderson Sr., and his mother, Sister Ida Lee Anderson. Deacon Anderson leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Tanya Anderson; four sons: Monte, Desi, Desmond, and Julius Anderson all of South Bend; two daughters, Crystal Anderson of St. Louis, Missouri and Destiny Anderson of South Bend; two special daughters, Crystal Seward & Charde Anderson-Williams, of South Bend; two sisters, Luvenure Barnhill and Cheryl Anderson both of South Bend; two brothers, Silous Anderson Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Leonardo Anderson of South Bend, and fourteen grandchildren.

Although Del was taken from us far too soon, we find comfort in knowing that he was saved and knew Christ in the redemption of his sins. Del and Tanya have a real love story from tragedy to triumph, loving each other unconditionally. Like a diamond is forever and much more precious than a pearl, this same priceless love is what fathers have for their little girls; Destiny was truly the apple of her father's eye. So this is not good-bye but until we meet again; Rest in Power Deacon Dale Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with viewing from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place Monday, February 10, 2020 at Highland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to view full obit at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
