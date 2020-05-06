Delores Chambliss



Jan. 17, 1942 - April 30, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Delores Chambliss, 78, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Memphis, TN. She was born to Johnnie Bell Dandridge and Esker Golden in South Bend, Indiana where she resided most of her life.



Delores was preceded in death by both of her parents, Johnnie Bell Dandridge and Esker Golden, and Addlee Mitchell who raised her after the death of her parents, along with Alonzo Poindexter Sr.; three sisters, Lavada Poindexter, Barbara Poindexter Lark, and Donzella Rhodes; and her brothers, Esker L. Golden, Tommie Poindexter, Jimmy Poindexter, Raymond Poindexter, and Wesley Poindexter. She was also preceded in death by her “Special Cousin,” Michael A. Dandridge.



Delores is survived by three daughters, Terry Covington (David) of Indianapolis, IN, Jacquelyn Williams and Constance Williams both of Dallas, TX, Sterling Williams and Shawn (Rakea) Sanders both of South Bend, IN; and a God daughter, Carmen Jennings of Atlanta, GA; God son, Reginald Carr of Miami, FL; two sisters, Avis (Charles) Taylor and Sheila ( William) Taylor; four brothers, Alonzo Poindexter Jr., Michael (Lynn) Poindexter both of South Bend, IN, David (Terry) Poindexter of Indianapolis, IN, and Calvin Poindexter of South Bend, IN, David Colemen of Memphis, TN and a sister-in-law, Gwen Golden also of Memphis, TN, 14 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Delores graduated from Central High School in South Bend, IN and worked at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, IN from which she retired after 32 years of service. She also worked at Acme cleaning service part-time for 10 years. Delores was a caring and giving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who would help anyone in need. She is already greatly missed by all of those whose lives she touched.



Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held on Friday, May 8 @ 12:0 Noon



Friends may participate via Zoom live stream by entering the funeral home's phone number, 5742916500 upon sign-in. Cobb Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.





