Delores E. Truesdell
1931 - 2020
Delores E. Truesdell

Sept. 19, 1931 - May 20, 2020

NILES, MI - Delores ‘Dee' Truesdell, 88, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in West Woods of Niles.

Dee was born on September 19, 1931 in North Liberty, IN to the late Stanley and Clara (O'Chapp) Polega.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Richard Polega, Stanley Polega, and Ralph Polega, and her sister, Gloria Scherr.

Dee is survived by her children, Michael John Truesdell of Bremerton, WA and Dawn Elizabeth Dunnuck of Niles, six grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Adeline (Joseph) Thoman, Vivian Briggs, Marion Coury, and Charlene Peterson, and a brother, Martin (Nancy) Polega.

Dee was 1 of 10 children. She was known as the “Family Secretary”. Dee was very close with all of her siblings throughout her life. She attended St. Marks and St. Mary's Catholic Churches and was involved in many activities at both churches. She also volunteered at St. Mary's School when her children attended there.

Dee enjoyed traveling, especially when it meant she could go and see her family. She also enjoyed Thrifting (before it was cool) and playing Bingo. She couldn't pass a garage sale without stopping to look. Dee looked forward to having lunch with her sisters every month, AKA-Sisters Lunch.

Dee had worked at Simplicity Pattern. She retired from Bendix (Honeywell). She had also been a member of the Howard Township Board.

Dee had many talents. She kept a vegetable garden and was known to take her harvest and preserve it through canning and freezing. She will always be remembered for the amazing flower garden and her Iris plants.

Visitation for Dee will begin at 9:00 am at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles.

A Funeral service will be held for Dee on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 am in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. Due to the current COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be available to be viewed on the Halbritter Wickens Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.

Memorial contributions in Dee's name may be directed to St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3 North 19th St., Niles, MI 49120


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
