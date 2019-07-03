Delores J. “Dee”



Galbreath



July 23, 1933 - June 28, 2019



WINAMAC, IN - Delores J. “Dee” Galbreath, 85, of Winamac passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 at Pulaski County Healthcare Center.



Born on July 23, 1933 at Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Delmar “DJ” and Harriett (Bell) Brown.



She was a 1951 Star City High School graduate.



On May 20, 1951 she married Donald E. Galbreath; he survives.



Dee was a co-founder of Galbreath Inc. and Galfab, Inc. She also formerly worked in the Pulaski County Auditor's office.



Dee was an avid reader, as well as an antique collector and dealer. She was instrumental in many community improvement projects including providing yearly scholarships for Pulaski County high school graduates.



Dee was a member and former trustee at First Christian Church in Winamac. She was also a member of Star City Book Club, former board member of the Pulaski County Community Foundation, and a trustee at Four County in Logansport.



Survivors include her husband, Donald E. Galbreath of Winamac; son, Stephen L. Galbreath (Deborah) of Plymouth; daughter, Vickie L. Galbreath of Winamac; brothers, Ray Brown (Carolyn) of Evansville, Roy Brown (Linda) of Lake Cicott, Jim Brown of Star City, and John Brown (Melody) of Arizona; sister, Mary Ann Warner of Culver; and grandchildren, Douglas E. Galbreath (Wendy) of Topeka, Indiana, David R. Galbreath (Sheila) of Beaver Creek, Ohio, and Gregory L. Galbreath (Sara) of Sturgis, Michigan. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Aidan Galbreath, Logan Galbreath, Evan Galbreath, and Faith Galbreath.



She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Galbreath.



Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at First Christian Church in Winamac with Pastor Jeff Seger officiating.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the church and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.



Burial will be at McKinley Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to the church.



Please sign Dee's online guestbook or leave a condolence for Galbreath family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com.



Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019