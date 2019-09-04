|
Delores Juanita Austin
July 30, 1929 - Sept. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Delores Juanita Austin, 90, of South Bend, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Sprenger Health Care of Mishawaka.
Juanita was born July 30, 1929 in South Bend, to the late John and Lillie (Southern) Hobkirk.
After graduating from Adams High School, she married Dean D. Austin on December 23, 1947 in South Bend; he preceded her in death January 29, 2009.
Juanita worked for Benners Supermarket for thirty years. Later she worked for Al's Butcher Block and Great Harvest Bread. Juanita was a hard worker and work was her life when not raising and supporting her sons' athletic endeavors. She enjoyed going to garage sales, auctions, and the casino. She funded her casino trips by buying items at sales and auctions and reselling them in her own garage sales for a profit.
Surviving are her two sons, Steve M. (Dawn) Austin of Goshen and James R. Austin of South Bend. She is also survived by six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Lucille Bruggner, and two brothers, Donald and Delmar Hobkirk.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615, with Pastor Ben Webb officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the Austin family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019