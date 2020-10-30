1/1
Delores R. Ginther
1935 - 2020
Delores R. Ginther

Nov. 8, 1935 - Oct. 28, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Delores R. Ginther, 84, of Bremen, Indiana, went to be with her Heavenly Father in the early hours of Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 12:30 A.M., peacefully in her home surrounded by her children. Delores was born on November 8, 1935, to the late Cleo and Cloice Clay of Winona Lake, Indiana. She held many positions throughout her life, one of which was her beloved years at the Bremen Coin Laundry. Delores was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved gathering with her family to celebrate holidays throughout the year. She enjoyed gifting her children and grandchildren with special ornaments for Christmas each year so we would always have something to cherish from her. She loved cooking, puzzles, and watching westerns. She took many special vacations with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed walking the beach and picking up shells. She also loved spending time with her friends playing card games. Delores was eternally optimistic, always reminding us not to worry, because tomorrow will be a better day. She shared her positivity and strength with her family and friends, and encouraged us all to do the same. She always protected her children and selflessly put others first. Her door was always open. She loved people, and knew no strangers. Delores' greatest joy was her extensive family, over which she often was heard saying, “Look what I did!” She was preceded in death by her parents, Cloice and Cleo Clay; two brothers, Marvin and Bill Clay; daughter, Carol Higgins, grandson, Andy D. Ginther, and the grandfather of her children, Ray Ginther. She is survived by her sisters, Caroll Laney and Marita Cox; five children, Karen (Joel) Howard, Janice (Robert) Nichols, Donna (Brian) Badet, Betty Jo (Michael) Weldy, and Herman Ginther; 13 grandchildren: Charles (Connie) Tanner, Angie (Dave) Roeder, Jeremy (Jenny) Higgins, Ivy (Corey) Arndt, Crystal Shepherd, Roby (Brittany) Nichols, Sarah Nichols, Livia (Joe) Stoller, Isaac (Jazmine) Weldy, Jared (Allison) Weldy, Blake Weldy, and Emily (Dan) Richards; 24 great-grandchildren: Chelsea and Clark Tanner, Bailey and Sydney Roeder, Kaley, Jack, Ashley, and Marideth Higgins, Brylee Arndt, Grant Schultz, Riley, Madilyn, and Nicholas Shepherd, Bellyn, Hartley, and Everett Nichols, Josie and Owen Weldy, Mya and Nash Weldy, Andrew J. Ginther, Alyssa, Jazlyn, and Jensen Richards; and three great-great-grandchildren, McKinley and Mack Jones, and Thomas Richards. She leaves behind countless loving memories for us to cherish always. We loved her so much and she loved us more. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Bremen Cemetery with one hour of visitation prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Center for Hospice, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
