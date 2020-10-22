1/1
Delores Storm
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Storm

April 27, 1932 - Oct. 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Delores Storm, 88, passed away at 3:30am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Ernestine M. Raclin House in Mishawaka.

Delores was born on April 27, 1932, in Wausau, WI to the late Andrew and Mary (Schotz) Wagner. On April 1, 1967 in South Bend, Delores married Donald Storm and he passed away on April 16, 2015. Delores was also preceded in death by son, Paul Storm; and brothers, Walter, George, Donald, Clarence, and Melvin Wagner.

Delores is survived by children, Kristen (Paul) Niespodziany of South Bend, Carrie (Larry) Katz of Mishawaka, Lori Zeltner of Mishawaka, Debbie (Jeff) Kovach of South Bend, Kenneth Zeltner of Lantana, Florida, Andy Zeltner of Fort Wayne, and Dennis Storm of South Bend; daughter-in-law, Rena Fox of Wakarusa; sister, Patricia Kuehlman; grandchildren, Anthony, Lucas, Sarah, Nathan, Samuel, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew, Charity, Rachel, Linda, Andrew, Adam, Zachary, and Joseph, seven great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12Noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, with visitation from 11 to 12Noon in the church. Burial of Delores and her husband Donald will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or The Ernestine M. Raclin House - Hospice Foundation.

www.palmerfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved