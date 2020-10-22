Delores StormApril 27, 1932 - Oct. 20, 2020SOUTH BEND, IN -Delores Storm, 88, passed away at 3:30am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Ernestine M. Raclin House in Mishawaka.Delores was born on April 27, 1932, in Wausau, WI to the late Andrew and Mary (Schotz) Wagner. On April 1, 1967 in South Bend, Delores married Donald Storm and he passed away on April 16, 2015. Delores was also preceded in death by son, Paul Storm; and brothers, Walter, George, Donald, Clarence, and Melvin Wagner.Delores is survived by children, Kristen (Paul) Niespodziany of South Bend, Carrie (Larry) Katz of Mishawaka, Lori Zeltner of Mishawaka, Debbie (Jeff) Kovach of South Bend, Kenneth Zeltner of Lantana, Florida, Andy Zeltner of Fort Wayne, and Dennis Storm of South Bend; daughter-in-law, Rena Fox of Wakarusa; sister, Patricia Kuehlman; grandchildren, Anthony, Lucas, Sarah, Nathan, Samuel, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew, Charity, Rachel, Linda, Andrew, Adam, Zachary, and Joseph, seven great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.Mass of Christian Burial will be 12Noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, with visitation from 11 to 12Noon in the church. Burial of Delores and her husband Donald will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or The Ernestine M. Raclin House - Hospice Foundation.