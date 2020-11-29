Delores Wells
Dec. 21, 1947 - Nov. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On Tuesday, November 24, Delores Wells, loving wife, mother, sister, auntie, and friend, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with diabetes.
Delores was born to Myrine (Minter) Harris and Herman Richard Rodgers on December 21, 1947 in Mt. Vernon, Texas. She relocated to South Bend, Indiana with her mother, stepfather, Gloster “Red” Harris, and siblings, where she earned an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education at Bethel College and began a 40-year career as a teacher with the Head Start Program. She married William Wells on June 20, 1975 in an intimate backyard ceremony. She raised two daughters, Angelia Rodgers of South Bend, IN and Rosalyn Wells of Chicago, IL.
Her passion for children was innate and God-given. She poured herself into her work as a teacher, often showing up early to prepare her classroom for the day, enlisting volunteers for special educational events, and purchasing school supplies and necessities for students in need. Her students adored her and would often recognize her even decades after they were in her classroom. She loved her family and made it her mission to make birthdays, graduations, and holidays special events, especially when she made her delicious sweet potato and lemon meringue pies. Delores was devoted to her relationship with Christ and was a member of New Life Fellowship Ministries. Most remarkably, she was a quiet peaceful woman who lived fiercely by her own convictions.
Delores is survived by her husband and daughters; three grandchildren, Terrence Buckingham, Shari Richey, and Carla Richey; three great-grandchildren, Dereounna Nance, Tereounna Buckingham, and Terrence Buckingham III; and sisters, Cordelia Anderson, Elizabeth Ann Ward, Darlene Farmer, Cynthia Rodgers, and Brenda Land.
Delores wanted to be remembered for her legacy and requested no formal services.
Detailed obituary is available at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com
