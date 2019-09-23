Home

Delores Werner


1935 - 2019
Delores Werner Obituary
Delores Werner

Nov. 07, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Delores Ann Werner, 83, passed away September 19, 2019 at Belltower Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born November 7, 1935 in Chicago to Roy & Kathryn “Sadie” (Bumbach) Hahn.

On January 29, 1955 she married Robert Werner; he preceded her in death on April 26, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; 2 children, Mary Berry, Matthew Werner; and 1 grandson, Mark Werner, Jr.

Surviving are 2 children, Robert (Lynne) Werner, Mark (Laura) Werner, Sr., 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Delores was a wonderful homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed taking care of her husband and family. She enjoyed hunting for treasures with her metal detector and collecting coins.

Per her wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019
