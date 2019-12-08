|
Dema F. Vater
Nov. 12, 1922 - Dec. 4, 2019
LAKEVILLE, IN - I have lived the past 97 years and 12 days and now it is time to say goodbye. It has been my blessing to have raised my two sons, Maurice Verstraete of Los Osos, CA and David (Carol) Verstraete of South Bend, and watch them grow and become the men they are and raise their own families. I feel fortunate and blessed as well to marry my best friend and husband, Robin, on December 1, 1976 in South Bend. I pray that he will adjust to his life without me present. We have faith we will meet again.
The Lakeville community, in which we have lived for the past 40 years, has been a wonderful area to live. I have met many gracious people, too many to name in fear of forgetting someone. One special person that I will especially miss though is Mary Ann. Although I enjoyed my role as an executive secretary for Uniroyal for 37 years, I have enjoyed the experience of living in the countryside in Lakeville with the beauty of nature with my rescue dogs, cats and horses.
I am now reunited with my parents, Silvio “Mike” and Evelyn (Bagnara) Morri; my aunt and uncle, Theresa and Etterie Antolini who raised me; and my brother, Harry Morri. I will miss you all, love you dearly, until we meet again.
I would like to give thanks to the Lakeville Lion's Club for all the good they do for the community and to all of the marvelous people that participate utilizing the motto, “We Serve.” I would like to express, in my memory, to support any local animal shelter or the Lakeville Lions Club. Please keep the nurses and aides at Hospice in your prayers, as they have been wonderful to me. Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville is assisting with my cremation services, per my request. Online condolences may be offered to my family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019