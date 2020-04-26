|
|
Dema Irene Simeri
Feb. 28, 1930 - April 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dema Irene Simeri (nee Dillon) passed away peacefully due to natural causes in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on April 21, 2020. She was born in White County, IN to Jesse and Emma (Brehmer) Dillon and was the third of seven children.
Surviving are her children, Brenda (Jeff) Hinkle of South Bend, IN, Jill (Larry) Fluke of The Villages, FL, Holly (Steven) Hubner and Anthony (Kim) Simeri of South Bend, IN; her grandchildren, Alexander (Madelyn) Lascano of Maineville, OH, Natalie Simeri of South Bend, IN, Andrew (Kristin) Lascano of Denver, CO, Nicholas (Jessica) Simeri of South Bend, IN, Dominick Simeri of South Bend, IN, Nicole (Grant) Carter of South Bend, IN, and Ashley Simeri of South Bend, IN; great-grandchildren, Olivia Lascano, Gia Simeri, Adelina Lascano, and Vincent Simeri; her sister, Doris Goodman of Lafayette, IN; and lastly, her grand-puppies, Samuel, Oscar, Zoe, Nipsy, and Daisy.
Dema also leaves behind former daughter and son in-law, Liz Simeri of Mishawaka, IN and Joe Lascano of Albuquerque, NM, many nieces, nephews, and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Emma (Brehmer) Dillon of Reynolds, IN; her husband, Nicholas T. Simeri; son, Nicholas A. Simeri; daughter, Laura L. Simeri; sisters, Dorothy Walthers O'Flarherty, Wilma Hayden, Waneta Laxton, and Mildred Crouch; and brother, Byron Dillon.
Dema grew up in Wolcott, IN and was a 1948 graduate of her beloved Wolcott High School where she made many life-long friends. During high school and after graduation, she lived and worked in Reynolds, IN at the Green Gables Restaurant, another place that was dear to her heart. In 1953, Dema moved to South Bend and on May 1, 1954 married Nicholas T. Simeri at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were married until his death in 1973.
Dema will be remembered for many things - she was the inspiration behind Nicola's pizza; she bought a neighborhood bar on Indiana Ave. and with a gift for cooking the best food ever, especially Hungarian goulash, hard work, and determination she transformed it into Simeri's Old Town Tap, a popular eating establishment which has been in the family since 1980. Mom will also be remembered for her love of nature, especially birds and flowers - her garden was always filled with the most beautiful flowers. She taught herself the art of paper quilling and was a member of the North American Quilling Guild. Over the span of twenty years she created hundreds of gorgeous cards and pictures, some of which she sold at art shows, but most she lovingly gave to family and friends.
If friends and family would like to remember our mom, we ask that you make a contribution to The Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, whose support during mom's last days was greatly appreciated.
Per the family's request no services are planned at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with all arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the Simeri family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020