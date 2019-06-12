IN MEMORIAM



Denice Lynn Heim (Scott)



Aug. 28, 1953 - June 11, 2018



“The hardest part wasn't losing you; it is learning how to live without you.”



Denice Lynn Heim (Scott), 64, passed away in the early morning hours of June 11, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family after a short but hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer.



Denice was the oldest of 4 siblings born to Gerald Heim (preceded her in death) and Arlene Heim who survives along with her sisters, Christine Melton and Coni Wroblewski (Eric); brother, Matthew (Christy); daughter, Melissa Keller (Todd), 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Denice had two passions in life, love of family and commitment to her job. That love for family was never more evident than her commitment to raise her grandson Devin and great-grandson Frankie, and they loved their "Mim" as she was affectionately called by all her grandchildren. Denice went to work for Memorial (Beacon) Hospital in South Bend in 1984 and quickly advanced to become the Director of Memorial Properties. During her 34 years at Memorial she developed some amazing, long-lasting friendships that she cherished always. Denice will be remembered as a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend who carried a smile to the end. You have left a void that no one can ever fill in our lives. We love you and miss you every day.