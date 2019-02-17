Home

Denis A. Glick

Denis A. Glick Obituary
Denis A. Glick

March 1, 1944 - Feb. 12, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Denis Glick was born March 1, 1944 in Cleveland to Morris & Dorothy (Phillips) Gluck, he is survived by his loving wife, Patrice LeMaire; siblings, Robert & David Gluck, & Bonnie Kernes; daughter, Tania Pollack & her 5 children. Denis practiced law in L.A. for many years. In the 1980's he moved to the Mexican jungle & began a spiritual quest. Later, in Chicago, he was a spiritual counselor & Avatar Master for 10 years. His goal in life was to be a loving soul & have a close relationship with God. He succeeded! All who dearly loved him will truly miss him. McGannHay.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
