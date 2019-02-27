Denis Woodka



Feb. 2, 1934 - Feb. 21, 2019



FORT MYERS, FL - Denis W. Woodka died unexpectedly on 2/21/2019 at the age of 85 in Fort Myers, FL.



He was born in South Bend, Indiana on February 2, 1934 to Joseph H. and Anna Mae (Grant) Woodka, the oldest of five. He attended St. Matthew's grade school, graduated in 1951 from Riley High School and after serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Purdue University. He served as President of Lock Joint Tube Co. from 1970-1979 after which he relocated to Ft. Myers, Florida to open Styleview Industries. Denis enjoyed flying private planes, editing the Wyldewood Lakes monthly community newsletter and the Purdue Alumni newsletter, and was an active member of Church of the Resurrection as a lector and editor of the Men's Club newsletter.



He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene (Higgins) DeMarce; and his children, Sue Woodka Jordan of Austin, TX, Jerry (Julie) Woodka of Tarpon Springs, Victor (Laura) Villegas of Loveland, OH, and Mark Villegas of Seattle, WA. He was predeceased by his parents, son James G. Woodka, and wife Susan. He is survived by sister Joan (Joe) Bosse of Farmington Hills, MI; brothers Richard (Nancy) Woodka of Santa Fe, NM, Ken (Judie) Woodka of Mishawaka, IN, and Joe (Mary) Woodka of Naples, FL; as well as grandchildren, Jason and Grant Woodka, Emma and Abby Donovan, Joshua and Jamie Woodka, and Sara and David Villegas; and great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Emma, Mason, and Chance.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Resurrection in Ft. Myers, Florida today, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with burial following at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens.